Tribe Planning Extradition Agreement With Outside Police

Adel Toay
PINE RIDGE, S.D. (AP) – Oglala Sioux Tribe officials hope a mutual-aid agreement between the tribe and outside authorities could help curb violent crime in South Dakota.

The Rapid City Journal reports that tribal leaders have met with officials from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and Rapid City Police Department to discuss sharing emergency and police resources through a proposed extradition agreement.

Local police can’t arrest people on reservation land because the areas are considered sovereign territories under federal law. Tribal police also face jurisdiction restrictions once offenders have left the area.

The agreement would target people involved in violent crimes, illegal drug activity and domestic violence situations.

The tribe’s 20-member council must vote on the proposed agreement.

