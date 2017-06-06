49th Street Near Louise Avenue Re-Opens Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Good news for drivers, one of the largest construction projects in Sioux Falls is ahead of schedule.

West 49th street, just west of Louise Avenue will reopen to one lane of traffic in each direction and this comes about a month ahead of schedule. The road should open before tomorrow evening’s commute.

49th street was closed in early April to upgrade the storm sewer system. Traffic will also switch on Louise Avenue from the east to the west side of the road.

One southbound lane and one northbound lane will remain open, however, 47th street will now be closed to through traffic to reconstruct the intersection.

“As we transition into phase two it will be similar to what we had in phase one, we’ll be working with businesses as we reconstruct driveways. We’ll maintain access throughout and we’ll get people in an out of those businesses,” said Dustin Posten a Sioux Falls Civil Engineer.

The city says there will also be two full nighttime closures of Louise Avenue, south of 41st Street to north of 43rd Street. Those will take place next week, Monday and Tuesday evening from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m.

The entire project is expected to be complete by November 11th.