Highway 11 Still Closed As Cracked Sealant Gets Repaired

CANTON, S.D.- Drivers on Highway 11 ran into a dangerous situation between Sioux Falls and Canton.

A sticky tar substance coated their tires and caused their cars to shake.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation says they started receiving calls about it Monday evening.

The highway is still closed as state workers try to fix the problem.

“We definitely have seen instances like that before,” says Schulte Subaru Service Director Tommy Baker.

The mechanics at Schulte Subaru have done their fair share of fixing up different car problems.

“Anything from road debris, to incidents on the vehicle parts, components like that,” says Baker.

So when a customer brought their car in this Tuesday morning with black tar on their tires, they weren’t surprised.

“When the heat comes out, you start seeing this road debris start to accumulate and build up on certain parts of cars,” says Baker.

Since early this morning, the Department of Transportation has been working on sections of Highway 11 between Sioux Falls and Canton.

What they have been working on its called a cracked sealant, what it is doing is picking up road debris that’s damaging cars.

“I’ve been with the DOT for 17 years now and I would say this is by large something very unique,” says Sioux Falls Area Engineer for the South Dakota Department of Transportation Travis Dressen.

DOT says the problem started Monday evening; the sealant material started sticking to car tries, transferring it to the rest of the body.

“If it’s not too much you may be able to drive it off, but don’t be surprised if you notice some heavy shaking out of the car from the steering wheel, or just some odd sounds until that’s worn away,” says Baker.

The mechanics say the sooner drivers get it fixed, the better.

“Don’t put it off because that’s how problems do get worse, they can become much more of an issue, more time consuming, more money and nobody wants that,” says Baker.

The DOT says this has been a concern for them in the summer time and their main goal is to get the road fixed and safe again, but there is a project in the works to fix the problem permanently.

DOT also says the problem seems to be isolated to a portion of Highway 11, and they have not seen this problem on any other roads.

They hope to have that section of Highway 11 near Canton open by Wednesday.