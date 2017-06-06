Iowa Minister No Longer Faces Discipline For Same-Sex Wedding

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – A United Methodist Church organization has decided not to discipline a University of Iowa campus minister who performed a same-sex wedding.

The Appointive Cabinet of the Iowa Conference had filed a complaint against the Rev. Anna Blaedel, charging her with practices considered “to be incompatible with Christian teaching.” She’s executive director at the Wesley Student Center on the Iowa City campus.

The cabinet and the bishop said Monday that Blaedel no longer faces discipline for performing the wedding.

Blaedel said last month that she knew she was jeopardizing her church standing when she officiated at the ceremony April 4 for a fellow clergywoman and her wife. She also said she also knew “that saying ‘no’ to one of my best friends would cost me my integrity and my soul.”