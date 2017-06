Mickelson Wins SF School Board Seat

SIOUX FALLS – Cynthia Mickelson will serve as the newest member of the Sioux Falls school board.

Mickelson won Tuesday’s election with 52.5% of the vote. The Sioux Falls businesswoman tallied 2,278 total votes. She will take office on July 10. Mickelson replaces Doug Morris, whose term expires at the end of the month.

Randy Dobberpuhl finished with second with 1,180 votes (41.8%), followed by Carol Robinson (139, 3.2%) and Dimitrios Gliarmis (108, 2.5%).