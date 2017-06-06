Monday’s Car Vs. Pole Accident Caused $10,000 In Damage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police say the car vs. pole accident that shut down a major Sioux Falls road for several hours last night, caused $10,000 in damage.

The crash happened on 41st just west of Marion Road at around 6 p.m. Police say the 62-year-old driver was heading east, attempting to make a left hand turn, when he was distracted by another vehicle.

The collision left power lines hanging down to the street, diverting traffic in both directions, leaving businesses in the area without power

No injuries were reported and the driver was cited for careless driving.