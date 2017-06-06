Annual “Repair Affair Day” Adapts Homes To Disabilities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire looks to make life easier at home for selected families.

For their annual “Repair Affair” several projects aim to adapt homes to disabilities.

In one case, volunteers helped make a wheelchair ramp for a four year old boy who is confined to a wheel-chair for the rest of his life.

Driscoll Construction helped build the ramp and their owner says providing help was personal for him.

“I have a four year old myself and one that’s in a wheelchair that needs the extra help, it’s just great to help somebody and one in a wheelchair, where I know there’s difficulties. To make their life easier, just feels great to be out here doing something nice,” said Justin Driscoll.

A total of nine projects are part of the “Repair Affair”.

Homeowners submit applications to receive consideration, applicants must be either 65 or older or have a permanent disability.