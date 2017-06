School Board Election Polls Open Until 7pm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls voters have until 7 p.m. tonight to vote in this year’s school board elections.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. at 10 voting locations around the city. Four candidates are vying for one open seat on the board and they are Randy Dobberpuhl, Cynthia Mickelson, Carol Robinson, and Dimitrios Gilarmis.

We will have election results tonight at 10.