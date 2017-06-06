Scoreboard Tuesday, June 6th
6 PM Sports For Tuesday, June 6, 2017
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR TUESDAY, JUNE 6TH, 2017
MLB
Seattle 12, Twins 2 (*4th Inning)
American Association
Lincoln 7, Canaries 6 (*Final in 12 Innings)
H.S. Girl’s Golf
State AA Meet @ Huron
Team Standings
1. O’Gorman (611)
2. Aberdeen (652)
3. RC Stevens (668)
4. Roosevelt (690)
5. Brandon Valley (692)
Individual Standings
1. Olson (O’Gorman)-146
2. Kunkel (O’Gorman (149)
T3. Wirebaugh (Aberdeen)-151
T3. Young (RC Stevens)-151
State A Meet @ Hartford
Team Standings
1. Canton (724)
2. Lennox (732)
3. Vermillion (741)
4. Lead-Deadwood (752)
5. Parkston (753)
Individual Standings
1. Wynja (SF Christian)-156
T2. Burr (Belle Fourche)-157
T2. Driscoll (West Central-157
State B Meet @ Sioux Falls
Team Standings
1. Deubrook (502)
2. Burke/South Central (509)
3. Hill City (537)
4. Howard (549)
5. Mount Vernon/Plankinton (551)
Individual Standings
1. Frank (Deubrook)-151
2. Brende (Baltic)-154
3. Indahl (B/SC)-157
H.S. Boy’s Golf
State B Tournament @ Harrisburg
Team Standings
1. Aberdeen Christian (468)
2. Ipswich (473)
3. Colman-Egan (483)
4. Platte-Geddes (489)
5. Great Plains Lutheran (492)
Individual Standings
1. Johnson (Bon Homme)-138
2. Aderhold (Aberdeen Christian)-142
3. Weelborg (Hamlin)-153
Legion Baseball
SF West 8, SF East 7