Scoreboard Tuesday, June 6th

6 PM Sports For Tuesday, June 6, 2017
Zach Borg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR TUESDAY, JUNE 6TH, 2017

MLB
Seattle 12, Twins 2 (*4th Inning)

American Association
Lincoln 7, Canaries 6 (*Final in 12 Innings)

H.S. Girl’s Golf
State AA Meet @ Huron
Team Standings
1.  O’Gorman (611)

2.  Aberdeen (652)

3.  RC Stevens (668)

4.  Roosevelt (690)

5.  Brandon Valley (692)

Individual Standings
1.  Olson (O’Gorman)-146

2.  Kunkel (O’Gorman (149)

T3.  Wirebaugh (Aberdeen)-151

T3.  Young (RC Stevens)-151

 

State A Meet @ Hartford
Team Standings
1.  Canton (724)

2.  Lennox (732)

3.  Vermillion (741)

4.  Lead-Deadwood (752)

5.  Parkston (753)

Individual Standings
1.  Wynja (SF Christian)-156

T2.  Burr (Belle Fourche)-157

T2.  Driscoll (West Central-157

 

State B Meet @ Sioux Falls
Team Standings
1.  Deubrook (502)

2.  Burke/South Central (509)

3.  Hill City (537)

4.  Howard (549)

5.  Mount Vernon/Plankinton (551)

Individual Standings
1.  Frank (Deubrook)-151

2.  Brende (Baltic)-154

3.  Indahl (B/SC)-157

 

H.S. Boy’s Golf
State B Tournament @ Harrisburg
Team Standings
1.  Aberdeen Christian (468)

2.  Ipswich (473)

3.  Colman-Egan (483)

4.  Platte-Geddes (489)

5.  Great Plains Lutheran (492)

Individual Standings
1.  Johnson (Bon Homme)-138

2.  Aderhold (Aberdeen Christian)-142

3.  Weelborg (Hamlin)-153

 

Legion Baseball
SF West 8, SF East 7

