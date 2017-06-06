SF City Council To Vote On Next Fire Chief; Mayor Recommends Brad Goodroad

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Nearly a month after the Fire Chief was arrested on child pornography charges, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is looking to move on under new leadership.

The Sioux Falls City Council will vote at tonight’s 7 p.m. meeting on the next fire chief. Last month, Mayor Mike Huether recommended interim Fire Chief Brad Goodroad to take the position.

Goodroad says he has already met with some council members to introduce himself and talk about his vision for the department.

He says he will be honored to take on the leadership position, but knows it will come with challenges.

“With the declining tax revenue. You combine that with our increase service demand and increase population growth, you know we’re going to go through a time here where we’re trying to do a lot more thing with less money and that’s probably going to be our biggest challenge,” said Goodroad.

Goodroad has been with the department since 1994.