SF Fire Rescue’s New Chief: Brad Goodroad

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – City council members made it official Tuesday night; Brad Goodroad is the new Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Chief.

The vote came two weeks after Mayor Mike Huether recommended Goodroad for the job, and he’s ready to take it on.

“I’ve looked back at some of the things I’ve accomplished, and I’ve set myself on a track to be here,” says Goodroad.

Since 1994, former division chief Goodroad has called Sioux Falls Fire Rescue his second home.

“I grew up on a farm in a small town and a career firefighter wasn’t something I thought about,” admits Goodroad. “But the more I got exposed to it, the more I liked what I saw and the more it fit my personality and fit my strengths.”

This is why he’s ready to drop the word ‘division’ from his title.

“I received lots of texts, phone calls and emails from people around the community, other departments in the city just offering a lot of support and encouragements,” says Goodroad. “So I’ve just been really overwhelmed with that.”

He says the need for this transition hasn’t been easy.

Last month, former fire chief, Jim Sideras, was arrested on child pornography charges.

“We came together right away and made sure we had a chief officer visit every station as soon as the news broke of what was going on, and really show support,” says Goodroad.

He says he wants to continue that support as fire chief.

“I’ve developed a transition plan for myself and for the department over the next 100 days,” says Goodroad.

The plan includes improving diversity among the members, and growing the department’s peer wellness group.

“The team is ready to go, they are ready for a new leader and it’ll be good,” he says.

The new fire chief says the department is going to face some challenges though, especially with a growing population and declining tax revenue.

“We’re going to go through a time here where we’re trying to do a lot more things with less money and that’s going to probably be our biggest challenge coming up here over the next couple of years.”

City council voted 7 to 0 appointing Goodroad to the top position Tuesday night.

Immediately following, he was congratulated with a standing ovation from not only the council members but the attendees as well.

Goodroad has taken on many different roles within the department before landing the chief title.

He’s been an apparatus operator, a captain and a battalion chief of training.