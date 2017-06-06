Sioux Falls Teen Accused In Fatal Beating Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A 17-year-old accused of fatally beating another teenager during a fight in Sioux Falls has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in deal with prosecutors.

Wilson hughes entered the plea in court yesterday in the death of 18-year-old Arick Strauser last July. The two were among a-half dozen teens involved in a fight that circulated online through Snapchat. A judge told Hughes he could be sent to prison for 30 years or more.

Hughes agreed to the facts presented by the state, that he punched Strauser 10 to 12 times and kicked him in the ribs and head after he had fallen to the ground.

Strauser died the morning after the attack.