South Dakota Tribe’s $2M Water Diversion Lawsuit Dismissed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A judge has dismissed a lawsuit from a South Dakota tribe that was seeking $200 million from the U.S. government for the diversion of Missouri River water.

The Rapid City Journal reports that the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe’s reservation sits along the river. Since building dams in the mid-1900s that flooded the reservation, the federal government has allowed nontribal entities to use the tribe’s water for flood control.

The tribe’s June 2016 federal lawsuit alleges the government is infringing tribal water rights by allowing others to take the water without payment.

But Senior Judge Robert Hodges Jr. said Thursday the tribe didn’t say how the government’s usage of the water harmed the tribe.

Phone calls made to the tribe by The Associated Press seeking comment were unsuccessful. Phone messages left for the tribe’s attorneys were not immediately returned.