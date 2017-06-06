STATE AA GOLF-Olson & O’Gorman Sweep Titles

O'Gorman Teammates Finish 1-2

HURON, S.D. — For the 11th straight year the O’Gorman girl’s golf team finished in the top two of the State AA Tournament.

For the sixth time in eight years, the Knights are champions as well.

O’Gorman won by a commanding 41 strokes as teammates Emily Olson and Carly Kunkel went 1-2 individually after the final round of play Tuesday at Broadland Creek in Huron.

Click on the video viewer for highlights! Results are below.

H.S. Girl’s Golf

State AA Meet @ Huron

Team Standings

1. O’Gorman (611)

2. Aberdeen (652)

3. RC Stevens (668)

4. Roosevelt (690)

5. Brandon Valley (692)

Individual Standings

1. Olson (O’Gorman)-146

2. Kunkel (O’Gorman (149)

T3. Wirebaugh (Aberdeen)-151

T3. Young (RC Stevens)-151