STATE B BOYS GOLF-Aberdeen Christian Repeats As Bon Homme’s Johnson Wins Individual Title

Third State Title In Three Years For Aberdeen Christian

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — For the third time in four years Aberdeen Christian is the State B Boy’s Golf Champion.

The Knights maintained their first round lead to win the team title by five strokes over Ipswich at Spring Creek in Harrisburg on Tuesday afternoon.

Individually Bon Homme’s Alec Johnson, who fired a six under 66 in Monday’s first round, wasn’t quite as sharp but still fired a 72 to win by four strokes over Judah Aderhold of Aberdeen Christian.

Click on the video viewer for highlights! Standings are below.

H.S. Boy’s Golf

State B Tournament @ Harrisburg

Team Standings

1. Aberdeen Christian (468)

2. Ipswich (473)

3. Colman-Egan (483)

4. Platte-Geddes (489)

5. Great Plains Lutheran (492)

Individual Standings

1. Johnson (Bon Homme)-138

2. Aderhold (Aberdeen Christian)-142

3. Weelborg (Hamlin)-153