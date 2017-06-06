STATE B GIRLS GOLF-Frank & Deubrook Claim Championships

Courtni Frank Tops Defending Champion Chantel Brende

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — To quote Courtni Frank, “It was a good day” for the Deubrook sophomore and her Dolphin team.

Frank won the individual title and Deubrook claimed the Class B Girl’s State Golf Title on Tuesday afternoon at Prairie Green in Sioux Falls.

H.S. GIRL’S GOLF

State B Meet @ Sioux Falls

Team Standings

1. Deubrook (502)

2. Burke/South Central (509)

3. Hill City (537)

4. Howard (549)

5. Mount Vernon/Plankinton (551)

Individual Standings

1. Frank (Deubrook)-151

2. Brende (Baltic)-154

3. Indahl (B/SC)-157