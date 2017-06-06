STATE B GIRLS GOLF-Frank & Deubrook Claim Championships

Courtni Frank Tops Defending Champion Chantel Brende
Zach Borg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  To quote Courtni Frank, “It was a good day” for the Deubrook sophomore and her Dolphin team.

Frank won the individual title and Deubrook claimed the Class B Girl’s State Golf Title on Tuesday afternoon at Prairie Green in Sioux Falls.

Click on the video viewer for highlights & reaction!  Results are below.

H.S. GIRL’S GOLF
State B Meet @ Sioux Falls
Team Standings
1.  Deubrook (502)

2.  Burke/South Central (509)

3.  Hill City (537)

4.  Howard (549)

5.  Mount Vernon/Plankinton (551)

Individual Standings
1.  Frank (Deubrook)-151

2.  Brende (Baltic)-154

3.  Indahl (B/SC)-157

