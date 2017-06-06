STATE B GIRLS GOLF-Frank & Deubrook Claim Championships
Courtni Frank Tops Defending Champion Chantel Brende
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — To quote Courtni Frank, “It was a good day” for the Deubrook sophomore and her Dolphin team.
Frank won the individual title and Deubrook claimed the Class B Girl’s State Golf Title on Tuesday afternoon at Prairie Green in Sioux Falls.
H.S. GIRL’S GOLF
State B Meet @ Sioux Falls
Team Standings
1. Deubrook (502)
2. Burke/South Central (509)
3. Hill City (537)
4. Howard (549)
5. Mount Vernon/Plankinton (551)
Individual Standings
1. Frank (Deubrook)-151
2. Brende (Baltic)-154
3. Indahl (B/SC)-157