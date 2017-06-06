STATE A GOLF-Wynja Rallies For Dramatic Win

Team Title Goes To Canton

HARTFORD, S.D. — Sioux Falls Christian’s Kate Wynja came up a winner on the final hole of the State A Girl’s Golf Tournament.

Even if she didn’t know it!

Wynja’s par on the final hole of the day broke a three way tie, giving the junior the individual championship. Kate had entered the day three shots back of Round One leader Lauryn Driscoll of West Central but managed to work her way into a three-way tie with Belle Fourche’s Jade Burr heading to 18, though no one had told Wynja that she was in position to win. Burr and Driscoll each bogeyed.

The team title went to Canton.

Click on the video viewer for highlights & reaction! Standings are below.

H.S. Girl’s Golf

State A Meet @ Hartford

Team Standings

1. Canton (724)

2. Lennox (732)

3. Vermillion (741)

4. Lead-Deadwood (752)

5. Parkston (753)

Individual Standings

1. Wynja (SF Christian)-156

T2. Burr (Belle Fourche)-157

T2. Driscoll (West Central-157