Two Vehicles Involved In Rollover Crash Near Sanford Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Authorities responded to a rollover crash in northwest Sioux Falls Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at the Benson Road and Westport Avenue intersection near the Pentagon shortly after 2 p.m. Two vehicles were involved and there has been no word yet on the extent of injuries sustained by the drivers or any passengers.

A Sioux Falls police officer says an investigation is on-going but they “have an idea” on the cause of the crash.

We’ll have more updates as they become available.