West Rallies Past East In Sioux Falls Legion Battle

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Sioux Falls West rallied from down 5-1 to defeat rival Sioux Falls East 8-7 in Legion Baseball action Tuesday night in Sioux Falls. Click on the video viewer to watch highlights!

CORRECTION-In the broadcast the score is listed as 9-8. The score reported to us at air was not accurate.