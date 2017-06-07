2 Men Accused Of Cutting Down, Selling State Park Trees

LOGAN, Iowa (AP) – Two men have been accused of cutting down and selling walnut trees from a western Iowa state park.

The Iowa Natural Resources Department said Tuesday that 38-year-old Bradley Hagerman, of Pisgah, and 30-year-old Eric Freihage, of Council Bluffs, took the nine trees from Loess Hills State Forest in January. The department says they sold the logs in Council Bluffs for more than $4,700.

Both men are charged with theft and two timber buyer violations. Online court records don’t list an attorney who could comment for Hagerman. Freihage’s attorney didn’t immediately return a call Wednesday from The Associated Press. The two men are due back in court July 17 for arraignment.

The forest is situated in Harrison and Monona counties.