4 Businesses Fail Sioux Falls Police Alcohol Compliance Check

Adel Toay
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police conducted an alcohol compliance check in the central part of Sioux Falls on Tuesday. A total of 23 businesses were checked during the operation with four of them selling alcohol to a person under the age of 21.

The following business were:

  • Shop N Cart North, 1029 N Minnesota Ave
  • Get N Go #7, 600 S Minnesota Ave
  • Jon Faulds’ Shell, 1301 S Minnesota Ave
  • Freedom Valu Center, 1601 S Minnesota Ave

