4 Businesses Fail Sioux Falls Police Alcohol Compliance Check
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police conducted an alcohol compliance check in the central part of Sioux Falls on Tuesday. A total of 23 businesses were checked during the operation with four of them selling alcohol to a person under the age of 21.
The following business were:
- Shop N Cart North, 1029 N Minnesota Ave
- Get N Go #7, 600 S Minnesota Ave
- Jon Faulds’ Shell, 1301 S Minnesota Ave
- Freedom Valu Center, 1601 S Minnesota Ave