Affidavit: Hamill Man Hit Woman With ‘Mule’ Strength Punch

DALLAS, S.D. (AP) – Authorities say a Hamill man accused of second-degree murder assaulted his former girlfriend at her home and then left the scene.

Chance Harruff was appointed an attorney in the case Tuesday. The 46-year-old Harruff is charged in the death of 38-year-old Kristi Olson.

A court filing says Harruff argued with Olson at her residence in Dallas, South Dakota, on June 1. The document says he hit Olson in the chest with a “‘mule’ strength punch,” knocking her onto the floor.

The filing says Harruff claims to have then left the residence without knowing whether Olson needed medical help. Olson was unresponsive when officials arrived June 1, and she was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital.

Defense attorney Clint Sargent wasn’t immediately available to comment on Harruff’s behalf.