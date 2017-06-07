East Edges Mitchell in Legion Baseball

East Edges Mitchell in Legion Baseball
Mark Ovenden
Share This:

Sioux Falls East edged Mitchell in legion baseball Wednesday night at Harmodon Park. Nolan Behr made a great diving catch in left field for the home team.

Related Post

Dell Rapids Follows State B Prep Title With Legion...
Man Sentenced In Largest Drug Bust In Mitchell His...
Serving Up More Food Choices, Less Empty Stomachs
Dakota Wesleyan Students Lend A Hand In Uganda

You Might Also Like