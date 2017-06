Highway 11 Reopens

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota Department of Transportation officials say Highway 11 south of Sioux Falls has been reopened.

Motorists are advised to be cautious of highway workers clearing debris on the shoulders.

Anyone who received damage from the loose asphalt on Highway 11 on Monday is asked to contact the Sioux Falls area office at 605.367.5680 during business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The claim form is also available online.