Kris Tschetter Into SDGA Hall of Fame

Tuesday night Kris Tschetter was inducted into the SDGA Hall of Fame at the course where she learned the game, Minnehaha Country Club. She was thrilled with the honor and to have so much support from her lifelong friends in South Dakota to celebrate the moment with her. Tschetter had an excellent career on the LPGA Tour and is now playing legends events after a dominat high school career which led her to play collegiately in Texas before joining the tour.