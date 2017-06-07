Law Professor: Trump Comments Were Not Criminal

WASHINGTON (AP) – A prominent law professor in Washington, D.C., says President Donald Trump’s comments to James Comey contained in the former FBI director’s written testimony were inappropriate but not criminal.

Jonathan Turley, a law professor at George Washington University, says nothing he read in Comey’s statement persuades him that Trump violated the law by interfering with a federal investigation.

Turley was referring to the entirety of Comey’s written statement, including his account of an Oval Office meeting in which Trump asked Comey to drop the investigation of former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn. Comey says Trump told him, “I hope you can let this go.”

Turley says in an email that “the comments are grossly inappropriate,” but that “we do not indict people for being boorish or clueless.”