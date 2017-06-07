Pierre Residents Elect City Commissioner As New Mayor

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Residents of South Dakota’s capital city have elected a new leader for the next three years.

Preliminary vote counts from Pierre’s city election on Tuesday show City Commissioner Steve Harding winning the mayoral race with 81 percent of the 2,180 votes cast. He defeated businessman Steve Robinson.

Harding also is a retired National Guardsman and deputy secretary of the state’s Department of the Military.

Robinson told the Capital Journal that he knew his odds of winning were “a long shot.”

Longtime Mayor Laurie Gill didn’t seek re-election. Harding will take office July 1.