Skyforce Not Moving

The Skyforce will not be moving and no one is happier than Mike Heineman. The Miami Heat now have majority ownership in the team, but they are pleased with the relationship even though it is 2,000 miles away. The trend in the D-League has been for NBA teams to buy D-League teams that are close or to move them. But the 4-year partnership between the Skyforce and Heat has worked well. And Heineman is relieved to have this decision in the past, knowing that his team won’t be re-locating to Florida any time soon.