Small Businesses In Clean Energy Sector Still Hope For Best

NEW YORK (AP) – Small business owners who install solar panels or help customers use clean energy don’t seem fazed by President Donald Trump’s plan to withdraw from the Paris climate accord.

They’re confident in two trends they see: A growing awareness and concern about the environment, and a desire by consumers and businesses to lower their energy costs.

Arcadia Power of Washington, D.C., which helps consumers and companies switch to wind and solar power for their electricity, says business has been up since the announcement. Owner Ryan Nesbitt says some customers specifically cited Trump’s decision.

State and local environmental laws, which can be tougher than federal statutes and regulations, have contributed to the growth of small businesses in the energy sector. And those are still in place.