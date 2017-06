Tabor Man Gets 65-Year Prison Sentence For Child Sex Crimes

TYNDALL, S.D. (AP) – A 41-year-old Tabor man has been sentenced to 65 years in the State Penitentiary for child sex crimes.

The Yankton Daily Press and Dakotan reports that Paul Brewer was sentenced Tuesday on convictions for rape of a child under the age of 13 and sexual contact with a child under 16.

Brewer had faced possible life sentences on some of the counts against him.