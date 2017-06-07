Tea Remembers One of Its Own

Abby Horsley was killed in a car accident June 4

TEA, S.D.- The community of Tea is rallying behind one of their own tonight after a family loses one of its members.

22-year-old Abby Horsley was killed over the weekend in a crash in Nebraska.

“This is in memory of Abby and we’re going to remember her for a long time,” said Deb Svanda, co-owner of Sunshine Foods in Tea.

Abby is the daughter of one of Sunshine’s longest-serving employees, Rhonda.

“Our employees here aren’t just employees, they’re kind of like family as well,” said Kyle Svanda, co-owner of Sunshine Foods in Tea.

The Svandas set up a table inside their supermarket for people to donate money to the Horsley, in exchange for a balloon that will be released at a later date in honor of Abby.

Abby’s parents say the proof of her impact has been touching, and they want people to know that Abby is still with them.

“We’ve heard a lot of folks, say, ‘Well I can’t talk to her anymore.’ And that’s not true, you can,” said Abby’s father, Gary Horsley. “We’ll see her again. The Bible says, in the twinkling of an eye.”