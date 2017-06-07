UPDATE: Two Vehicles Involved In Crash Near Sanford Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Authorities responded to a crash in northwest Sioux Falls Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at the Benson Road and Westport Avenue intersection near the Pentagon shortly after 2 p.m. Polices say a 2004 Suzuki Aerio was going South on Westport and a 2016 Toyota Sequoia was going East on Benson Rd. Police say that a car might have ran a red light causing the collision.

Quite a few injuries were sustained from the crash including life threatening injuries, broken legs, collapsed lungs, and brain swelling. One person is still being hospitalized with life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Suzuki is a 39-year-old man from Sioux Falls, the passengers of that vehicle were a 28-year-old woman, a 51-year-old woman who was not wearing her seat belt and was ejected from the car. and a 56-year-old man who also suffered serious injuries.

The driver of the Toyota was a 41-year-old woman from Sioux Falls and was taken to a hospital by relatives.

Officers are still reconstructing and interviewing witnesses. No citations or charges have been issued yet.