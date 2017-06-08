How To Avoid Heat Related Illnesses This Summer

All You Need Is Some Water And Some Shade

The official start of summer may be a couple of weeks away of still but the Sioux Empire is going to get another early taste of what summer feels like this weekend. A low-pressure system is going to pull up a lot of unstable air as well as bring some hot temperatures to the area starting on Friday… in short, we could see highs in the 90s and low 100s with dew points into the 70s. That’s a potentially deadly recipe for heat related illnesses but we’ll go over some very simple ways to avoid them because all you really need is water and some shade.

First and foremost, let’s outline some of the heat related illnesses that you could succumb to and some of the symptoms to look out for. Heat exhaustion is an illness that could happen if you are working outside during hot temperatures. Some of the symptoms to look out for are faintness or dizziness along with nauseau/vomitting, heavy sweating while having clammy skin as well as a weak, rapid pulse. The symptoms are somewhat similar for dogs; panting, dehyrdation, excessive drooling as well as a rapid heart rate. Another, more extreme heat related illness is heat stroke. Symptoms of a heat stroke include a throbbing headache, dizziness/light-headed, not sweating despite the heat, red hot, dry skin, a rapid heart rate as well as rapid, shallow breathing. The symptoms for heat stroke are the same as exhaustion in dogs.

It goes without saying but also remember to never leave a child, an elderly person or an animal in your car on a hot day. Even if you leave the window open and only plan on being out of the car for a couple of minutes, the temperature inside the car can quickly warm to some deadly temperatures. While the outside temperature may be comfortable, say in the uppeer 70s, within 20 minutes the temperature could warm up into the low 100s! Within 30 minutes, the temperature could climb 30 degrees warmer than the outside temp.

So how can you beat the heat while still being outside? It’s very easy, actually. The biggest thing that will help you beat the heat is staying hydrated. I’m not naive, you, at home, may grab a soda on a hot day or have some alcohol with friends over dinner but those are big no-nos when it comes to beating the heat. Instead, reach for a glass of water. Water is going to keep you hydrated and help maintain your body temperature burning hot days whereas sodas and alcohols, as well as energy drinks, will act to dehydrate you. They are diuretics or substances that increase the production of urine. During hot and humid days, you’ll want to keep as much water in your body as you can, only urinating when necessary (you can also check to see how hydrated you are by the color of your urine… the clearer the better).

Another very easy way to beat the heat is to get out of the heat if you’re showing any of the symptoms we’ve listed above. If you are outside and are beginning to succumb to the heat, move into a shady area or inside and begin to cool your body down slowly to avoid shock (heating your body slowly during the winter is also recommended to avoid shock). The time it takes to cool down back to normal could vary from person to person so make sure that you’re taking the necessary steps to cool down and take as much time as you need. Also, make sure you’re staying cool during the overnight hours as well.

Even though we’re expecting sunshine this weekend, we’re also expecting hot temperatures as well as humid conditions as well. We want you to get outdoors and enjoy the weeknd but we also want to make sure that you and your pets are staying safe. Avoid the sodas and alcohols if you’re thirsty and drink water instead. Also allow your body to cool down before you go back outside and also make sure that you have the AC or fan on overnight so you’re staying cool during the overnight hours as well.