Champions Tour Comes to Sioux Falls

The Champions Tour is coming to Sioux Falls in September of 2018 with the Sanford International. The Golden Bear, Jack Nicklaus was at Minnehaha Country Club Thursday to make the announcement. He says it will bring plenty of great things to Sioux Falls. LPGA golfers Kim Kaufman and Kris Tschetter (who grew up playing at Minnehaha) are both thrilled what this will mean to golf fans in this region.