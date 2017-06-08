Champions Tour to Play Yearly Tour Stop in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls, S.D. – PGA TOUR Champions and Sanford Health announced today a new event to be contested in Sioux Falls beginning in 2018. The Sanford International Presented by Cambria, the first ever PGA TOUR Champions event to be contested in South Dakota, will be played at Minnehaha Country Club the week of September 17-23 and will feature a $1.8 million purse. A five-year agreement is in place through 2022.

Sanford Health President and CEO Kelby Krabbenhoft, PGA TOUR Champions President Greg McLaughlin, World Golf Hall of Fame member Jack Nicklaus and two-time U.S. Open Champion Andy North were the featured speakers at today’s announcement in Sioux Falls.