Drought Monitor: Parched Conditions Expand Across Dakotas

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The U.S. Drought Monitor shows that most of the Dakotas are experiencing drought conditions that are harming farmers and cattle producers.

The latest information released Thursday shows that about 87 percent of North Dakota is in drought, while just over half of South Dakota is experiencing drought conditions.

Roughly 700,000 people across both states are living in drought areas. The parched conditions have expanded and deteriorated compared to last week.

South Dakota State University Extension State Climatologist Laura Edwards says she’s heard of feed shortages in the state causing cattle sales that will likely continue. Edwards says also that there have been significant winter wheat losses in central South Dakota.

Edwards says she doesn’t anticipate conditions will improve in the near term.