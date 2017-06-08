First-Ever Champions Tour Event Coming To South Dakota

Minnehaha Country Club Will Host Sanford Invitational In September 2018

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The first ever PGA Champions Tour event is coming to the Minnehaha Country Club in September 2018.

The Champions Tour is the division of the PGA with professional golfers ages 50 and older.

Jack Nicklaus, a record 18-time PGA Major Championship winner, said the Champions Tour brings a “fan-friendly” attitude.

“They come here, they spend time with you, they interact with you. I think you’ll really, really enjoy having them,” said Nicklaus.

The host of the Sanford Invitational is two-time U.S. Open champion, Andy North.

The Sanford Invitational will run from September 17-23, 2018 to 2022.

Nicklaus said having the Champions Tour in Sioux Falls will add many boosts to the area.

“You’re going to have a lot of things that are going to impact this community. It’s going to be a lot different, it’s going to be a lot better, you’re going to raise a lot of money, you’re going to raise a lot of awareness with what you’re doing, i think is really neat,” said Nicklaus.

More than 30 golfers on the Champions Tour are in the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Tom Jansa, President of Dakota Golf Management, said the announcement is exciting from a community and golfer perspective.

“To have the great players of the game, the Champions Tour the over 50, they’re going to be some of the best players to ever walk the face of the Earth might be here to play golf in your town, that’s a good deal,” said Jansa.

The event will be available to more than 70 million American households.

It can also be seen by more than 200 countries and territories, worldwide.

Teri Schmidt, executive director at the Sioux Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau, said they look forward to getting Sioux Falls on the map.

“We don’t have, if you stop and think about, all the events that we have here, name another one that’s international. This is going to be it. It opens yet more doors for us it creates more relationships for Sioux Falls, as a community, and really all of South Dakota, to the international marketplace,” said Schmidt.

The Sanford Invitational will be the first ever Champions Tour event in South Dakota.

Jansa said it’s another chance to show the pros they’re appreciation for the sport.

“They find that the level of community involvement and volunteerism and excitement and people coming out to watch, all the things they want to have in their tournament,” said Jansa.

The winner of the event goes home with a $1.8 million purse.