Life Sentence Upheld For Man Who Killed Former Girlfriend

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The South Dakota Supreme Court has upheld a Minnesota man’s life sentence for an attack in a Sioux Falls apartment that left his former girlfriend dead and a man wounded.

The high court in a Wednesday opinion rejected Janno Talla’s argument that the sentencing court had abused its discretion in giving him life imprisonment for first-degree manslaughter.

Talla was arrested in October 2015 near Worthington, Minnesota, after the stabbing death of Ammuna Gayya, the mother of one of his children. Talla also wounded Danga Kotudi, who was romantically involved with Gayya, in the apartment attack.

Talla stabbed Kotudi in the arm after Kotudi refused to fight him to the death. During an attempt to restrain Talla, he stabbed Gayya in the heart.

Talla fled, and Gayya later died.