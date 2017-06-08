Man Dies After Tractor Struck By Semitrailer In Central Iowa

PATON, Iowa (AP) – Authorities say a central Iowa man died after his tractor was struck by a semitrailer.

The accident occurred around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday in rural Greene County. The Iowa State Patrol says 47-year-old Patrick Fields was driving east when his tractor was struck from the rear. The tractor rolled atop Fields in a roadside ditch.

Fields was pronounced dead at the scene. He lived in Paton. The patrol says the truck driver wasn’t injured. He was identified as 25-year-old Troy Shaw, of Harcourt.

The patrol is investigating the crash.