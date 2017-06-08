New “Handicapped” Symbol Aims to Break Stigmas

The traditional handicapped symbol is getting an upgrade in some parts of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The traditional handicapped symbol is getting an upgrade in some parts of Sioux Falls.

Employees at the Cigna building on North 4th Avenue spent their afternoon spray-painting new symbols in their handicapped parking stalls.

The painting event is part of a nationwide movement called the “Accessible Icon Project.”

The overhauled image features a more active-looking individual. The idea behind the redesigned symbol is to take the focus off the wheelchair.

“It’s to get it away from that kind of stagnant, motionless movement to now an updated, more reflection on the person instead of the actual wheelchair. So that’s where that comes from. It’s just to kind of give the idea that disabled folks have abilities, and not focus on the disabilities,” said David Haas, Production Floor Manager At Cigna in Sioux Falls.

The Cigna building is the first in Sioux Falls to feature the new design. There are 500 parking spots at Cigna locations across the nation that have also updated their handicapped symbols.

The Bronx Zoo in New York and the Jacksonville Jaguars stadium have also taken on the new design.