Nilsen Reflects on 3rd Place in Pole Vault

USD freshman Chris Nilsen didn’t win both national pole vault titles (he won the indoor) in his first year in college. But he was still happy with his performance in Eugene Wednesday night where he finished 3rd with a vault of 17′ 10-1/2″. After all, he’s only a freshman so he’s got three more years worth of national championships ahead of him.