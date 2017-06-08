Owner: It’s Business As Usual Following Fire At Thornton Flooring Storage Building

One day after a fire destroyed one of their storage buildings, Thornton Flooring in Tea says it’s business as usual. The owner says thankfully their customers haven’t been affected at all.

“It looks like a bomb went off,” said Tea Fire Dept. Asst. Chief Steve Oberle. “You know there’s piles of metal there’s piles of debris.”

Along with several others, the Tea Fire Department was at this scene for five hours on Wednesday. While the pile of rubble continued to smolder the next day, they didn’t expect to have to go back.

Oberle said, “After a fire that size, you know you’re going to have some smoldering under some of the stuff, the material that fell down.”

Matt Thornton, who owns the building, says it’s hard to believe that it’s gone.

“It’s a weird feeling. It’s a really weird feeling. It makes you think twice about all your other facilities and everything and make sure you’re cautious for the future,” said Thornton Flooring Owner Matt Thornton.

Thornton says the building that caused a plume of smoke and fire was a warehouse that only housed padding for carpet. No one was inside when the building went up in flames around noon Wednesday.

Thornton said, “We load out our pad every morning to our installers so by noon everyday we’re pretty much done in that building.”

Thornton says they supply product for about half of the new construction in the area. He says if he had to loose one of his four buildings, this would be the one.

“A lot of contractors were calling concerned that we were going to affect their summer, the housing they’re closing on things like that. But no, everything is taken care of,” said Thornton.

While the building is a total loss, Thornton says he appreciates the response.

“I was shocked at how many firemen were actually there and at all the fire trucks just coming and going,” said Thornton. “And, they did a great job.”

Thornton says they haven’t put a number on how much damage was caused or lost. They do plan to rebuild in the same spot this summer.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.