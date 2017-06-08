Parker High School Wins Vans Custom Culture Shoe Design Contest

PARKER, S.D. – For the last four years, a talented group of Parker High School students have had their eyes on the prize.

They have come close, but this year they were one of five finalists in the Vans “Custom Culture Shoe Design Contest.”

The winner was crowned last night in Los Angeles and Parker will receive $50,000 for the school’s art program.

Parker was the last one standing out of 3,000 schools.

Vans officials say that is the largest field they have had for the competition.

