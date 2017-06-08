Police: Parents Arrested After Finding 10-Year-Old In Deplorable Living Conditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police arrested parents of a 10-year-old girl Wednesday on multiple charges after first responded to a call about a possible dead cat.

Animal control received a call that there was possibly a dead cat at a residence on the 100 block of S Lyndale Ave. Police assisted with the call because there was also a report that there was not electricity at the residence and that a 10-year-old girl was living there.

Once police arrived there was garbage outside with maggots on the driveway. Police smelled marijuana once the door was opened and three men came out of the residence. Officer Sam Clemens said that the inside of the house was just as bad as the outside. Police searched the residence and found a woman hiding under a bed as well as a small amount of marijuana and meth. The woman said she was the only other person in the residence but police continued searching and found a 10-year-old girl hiding behind a dresser.

The residence had no running water or electricity. In the basement police found more garbage, cat feces and urine. Officer Clemens described the living conditions as deplorable.

Heather Schwartz, 42, and Adam Swalley, 38, were arrested on multiple drug charges and abuse.

The 10-year -old girl was taken into protective custody