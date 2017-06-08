SF West Beats Brookings 17-5 SF West Beats Brookings 17-5 June 8, 2017 Mark Ovenden Share This:FacebookGoogle+LinkedinPinterestTwitterEmailThe SF West legion team came with their hitting shoes on Thursday night at Harmodon Park. They had more than enough offense to beat Brookings 17-5. Related Post SF West Outscores BV, East Splits With Yankton Iconic Rapid City Coach Dave Ploof Passes Away West Rallies Past East In Sioux Falls Legion Battl... Renner Walks Off Sioux Falls West In Wild 9th Inni...