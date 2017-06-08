Suspect In Killing Wants Jail Cell Search Evidence Rejected

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A Sturgis man accused of plotting his ex-girlfriend’s killing in 2015 is asking the court to throw out any evidence gathered during a search of his jail cell last year.

Twenty-seven-year-old Jonathon Klinetobe has pleaded not guilty to multiple felonies including first-degree murder in the May 2015 stabbing death of 22-year-old Jessica Rehfeld. Her body was found in a remote grave near Rockerville last summer.

Pennington County prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty against Klinetobe and the man he allegedly hired to stab Rehfeld, should they be convicted.

The Rapid City Journal reports that Klinetobe appeared in court Wednesday. No decision was made on evidence. He’s due back in court June 14.