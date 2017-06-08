Tribe That Led Pipeline Fight To Embrace Renewable Energy

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – The American Indian tribe that led opposition to the Dakota Access oil pipeline says it hopes to move away from reliance on fossil fuels.

Standing Rock Sioux Chairman Dave Archambault says the tribe wants to transition to renewable energy, such as wind and solar energy. He made the statement Thursday while accepting an award, but didn’t announce any specific projects.

The Wallace Global Fund, which supports social movements through investments and grants, awarded the tribes its inaugural Henry A. Wallace Award. It’s named for President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s vice president.

The award comes with a $250,000 prize, and the Wallace Global Fund also pledged to invest up to $1 million in renewable energy projects led by the tribe.