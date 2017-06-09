4th Annual South Dakota Peach Festival Expands To W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – This year’s South Dakota Peach Festival will be held at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds, with the proceeds benefiting Special Olympics.

“We see the Peach Festival as an important way to give back to our community. Admission is free and we’re proud to once again partner with Special Olympics South Dakota as our nonprofit beneficiary. We are excited about this partnership that will help support this awesome organization,” said Fruit Club founder, Irina Kleinsasser.

Pick your own orchard fresh Georgia peaches and sample the world’s largest free peach cobbler. Food and merchant vendors will be coming from all over the country. The festival will have over 18 inflatable activities for kids of all ages, live music, and for the first time helicopter rides.

The Peach Festival is Saturday, June 17 from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sunday, June 18 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.