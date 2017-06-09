Authorities Warn Of Scam Involving Jury Duty

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office has received several calls about attempted scams involving jury duty.

The scammers tell the caller that they have missed jury duty and will need to pay a fine to avoid being arrested. The person is instructed to buy prepaid gift cards and give the scammers the numbers from the card to pay the fine.

Officials are recommending you don’t give your credit card information over the phone to incoming callers. Do not purchase prepaid cards to pay off warrants or fines as the Sheriff’s Office does not operate in this manner.