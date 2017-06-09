How To Beat The Heat While Staying Cool

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- With the temperatures reaching into the 80’s and 90’s, doctors are reminding parents to keep their children hydrated with water, and avoid high sugar and caffeine drinks.

4-year-old Zella Kortleever loves the summertime because it gives her a chance to do all her fun activities.

“Going kayaking, going swimming, and having parties,” says Four-year- old Zella Kortleever.

And also playing with bubbles with her dad and on hot days like today, the two always have a plan for cooling off.

Ice cream, play in the shade, well try to play in the shade, or we will go to the pool,” says Zella’s Dad Nate Kortleever.

The Mahal family is also no different, summer has turned into their favorite season, plus it helps makes naps easier.

“Yes, then we have longer naps and we go to bed early and sleep all night when we are tired from being out all day,” says Mother McKenzie Mahal.

As the temperatures are expected to rise over the weekend, doctors recommend keeping children hydrated and having them wear light clothing.

“Heat, especially that high of heat indexes can cause kids, if they are out and playing around or active to get too hot. So you always want to be aware of your surroundings and how long they are outside,” says Sanford Pediatrician Tracy Jones.

Doctors say sports drinks are okay to drink but don’t suggest giving children pop or any beverages with caffeine.

Another thing they also recommend, parents keep an eye out for is signs of heat stroke.

“If they are red to the face if they feel warm to the touch if they seem to be sweating excessively if they really seem to start to become sleepy, drowsy,” says Jones.

Another reminder, kids, and pets should not be left in cars, even for short periods of time.